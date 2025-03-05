Harford County schools to close early, BGE increases staffing ahead of severe storm expected in Maryland

Harford County Public Schools will close three hours early and cancel all evening activities Wednesday as a severe storm is expected in Maryland in the afternoon.

BGE officials said they have been closely monitoring the forecast and preparing for strong winds and heavy rain.

Officials said they are expecting the storm to be as strong or stronger than the storm that impacted the Baltimore region on February 16.

The February wind storm knocked over trees and powerlines, leaving more than 79,000 BGE customers without power across the region. Anne Arundel County saw the most impact, with 21,000 outages reported on the night of the storm.

Within two days, power had been restored to 99% of customers

According to BGE officials, half of service interruptions during severe storms are caused by falling vegetation like trees and tree limbs. The threat of service interruptions is higher during storms with strong winds.

In anticipation of Wednesday's storm, BGE has increased staffing across the region to ensure crews can respond to power outages quickly and safely. The increased staffing includes 350 mutual assistance personnel.

BGE officials said they will prioritize restoring power for public services and other essential services like hospitals and 911 centers.

BGE urges customers to prepare

BGE also urged customers to make some preparations for the forecasted severe weather.

BGE recommends that customers:

Keep flashlights and batteries on hand and avoid using candles or kerosene lamps as they can create a safety hazard

Make plans for family members with special needs

Develop a family emergency plan that includes alternative arrangements just in case

Those who are dependent on electric-powered medical equipment should make alternative arrangements in case of an outage

Customers can report outages on BGE's website, by texting 69243, or by calling 877-778-2222.

Severe storm forecast

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms is expected to move into the Baltimore area Wednesday between noon and 5 p.m., according to WJZ's First Alert Weather Team.

The storm is expected to bring damaging wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph, torrential downpours, isolated pockets of hail and the possibility of isolated tornadoes.

The region could experience wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph through the day ahead of the storm. The weather team says damaging winds will be the greatest threat.

The line of storms is expected to clear before 6 p.m., though some isolated thunderstorms could develop in Western Maryland in the early evening. Dry conditions will return by 10 p.m., with overnight lows in the 40s.