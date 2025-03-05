Maryland Weather: Severe storms with damaging winds possible

BALTIMORE-- A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will cross the area between noon and 5 pm. Any storm could have damaging winds.

Today is a WJZ First Alert Weather Day for a line of strong to severe storms between noon and 5 pm. During this window of time thunderstorms may produce damaging wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph, torrential downpours, isolated pockets of hail, and an isolated tornado. Even outside of thunderstorms, winds may gust 40 to 50 mph throughout the day.

WJZ FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Line of strong to severe storms is a lock between noon - 5 PM. Not everyone will get severe storms, but everyone receives drenching downpours and strong gusty winds. Strongest storms have gusts to 65 MPH and isolated tornado. 0.50" to 1" of rain @WJZ pic.twitter.com/UhcfqiyDcH — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 5, 2025

A powerful early spring storm system will be approaching our area today. Ahead of this storm, strong and gusty southerly winds will develop at 25 to 35 mph. Winds will gust 40 to 50 mph throughout the day. As the cold front approaches midday into afternoon, a powerful line of thunderstorms will develop. The line will quickly become strong to severe. Damaging winds are the greatest threat from storms with some gusts up to 65 mph. A few isolated, brief tornadoes could also form along the leading edge of the storms.

MARYLAND SEVERE STORMS: We'll see a line of t-storms quickly forming across western Maryland by mid-morning. Once line of storms form, it will quickly strengthen and race eastward across state impacting us between noon-5p with 50 to 60 mph gusts possible & isolated tornado. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/5LhOKZQAuA — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 5, 2025

Urban and street flooding will be possible in poor drainage areas will be possible as the region receives a quick 0.50" to 1" of rain within an hour or two.

Please stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather Team for severe weather updates throughout the day as we'll let you know if any watches or warnings are issued.

The main line of thunderstorms will clear the area before 6 PM. An additional batch of isolated to scattered strong to severe thunderstorms will develop in western Maryland early this evening. Some of these storms may clip our western neighborhoods before 10 PM with gusty winds and hail. Everyone will dry out after 10 PM. We'll turn chilly overnight with lows in the lower 40s.

It will be windy in the wake of the front, with gusts over 40 mph throughout Thursday afternoon. Wind advisories will likely be needed across the area. High temperatures Thursday will be chilly again in the lower 50s.

Friday looks like a pleasant day after a chilly start, with highs reaching the low to mid-50s. Blustery winds will still be around, but not quite as gusty as Thursday.

An upper-level disturbance will move through the area on Saturday, bringing clouds and a slight chance of a shower. However, rain chances will remain low. High temperatures on Saturday will reach the low 50s, with mid-50s expected on Sunday under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Next week, a substantial warm-up is expected. After a chilly start Monday, high temperatures will once again approach 60 degrees in the afternoon. By Tuesday, many locations will be approaching 70 degrees.

Right now, it appears that high temperatures in the 70s will be common by the middle of next week as milder air returns to the region.