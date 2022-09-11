Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Soggy Scattered Showers Sunday

Tim Williams Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast
Tim Williams Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast 00:46

BALTIMORE-- Scattered showers Sunday, lead to the new week with a soggy start. 

Today's temp will stay in the 70s, reaching a high of 74.

Little rumbles of thunder are expected tonight into Monday, with showers lingering through midday.

Tuesday expect less wet weather but clouds with stick around but temperature highs will sit in the low 80's . 

Clouds clear out throughout the day on Wednesday and will continue to decrease as we finish the week. 

Sunny skies make their grand entrance Friday as the state inches closer to a beautifully bright weekend.

