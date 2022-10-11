Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Seasonably mild, clear skies Tuesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- It's a sunny, breezy Tuesday with highs around the mid-70s  

There's high pressure directing the flow of wind from the north keeping dry and comfortable conditions in place until it moves out tomorrow. 

It will be a chilly night with clear skies and a low around 51. The sky will be clear but we'll start to see clouds increase later this week. 

It is likely that frost will appear in parts of the area by Tuesday and Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, there will be highs in the 50s and lows in the mid-30s. 

First published on October 11, 2022 / 6:19 AM

