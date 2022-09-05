Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Maryland Weather: Scattered afternoon storms for Labor Day

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE--- Happy Labor Day! It will be cloudy but warm until the rain arrives this afternoon, so you might want to grill early. 

It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees, but the Baltimore area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m.  

Tonight, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with patchy fog between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. the low will be around 72. 

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similarly cloudy and wet. The high is near 83 Tuesday with a 60% chance for rain. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 5, 2022 / 7:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.