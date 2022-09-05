Maryland Weather: Scattered afternoon storms for Labor Day

BALTIMORE--- Happy Labor Day! It will be cloudy but warm until the rain arrives this afternoon, so you might want to grill early.

It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees, but the Baltimore area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m.

Tonight, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with patchy fog between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. the low will be around 72.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be similarly cloudy and wet. The high is near 83 Tuesday with a 60% chance for rain.