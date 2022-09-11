Maryland Weather: Rainstorms over the weekend will be followed by sunny days

BALTIMORE -- Rainstorms will move into the region overnight with off and on showers throughout the day Sunday.

That rain should start to taper off by afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the mid-70s.

There will be a break in the rain Sunday night through Monday morning.

Expect another round of rainstorms Monday afternoon through Monday night.

Tuesday will be mainly dry with an extended period of beautiful weather from Wednesday through next weekend.

Skies will be sunny from Wednesday into the weekend with temperatures highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.