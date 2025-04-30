Rain chances increase across Maryland by this weekend

A stretch of quiet, comfortable weather will wrap up Wednesday night, with clear skies and overnight temperatures falling into the 50s. The cool, dry air in place will make for a pleasant night across much of central Maryland.

However, changes are on the horizon as a previously stalled cold front begins to lift back north as a warm front on Thursday. This shift will bring a noticeable uptick in cloud cover throughout the day. Despite the clouds, temperatures will rebound, climbing into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees during the afternoon.

By Thursday evening, the approaching warm front may spark a few thunderstorms, particularly across western Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas west of I-81 under a marginal risk for severe weather. While not widespread, a few storms could become strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail being the primary concerns. The timing of these storms appears to favor late afternoon into the evening hours.

Friday will bring another round of scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon, driven by increasing instability and moisture. Temperatures will rise further, reaching the mid-80s in many locations. While storms are expected to remain scattered, some could again produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.

Storm activity is forecast to become more widespread on Saturday as the region remains locked in a moist and unsettled air mass. The highest chances for rain and thunderstorms will come during the afternoon and early evening hours, with highs slightly cooler, hovering near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to the second half of the weekend and early next week, a stagnant and unsettled weather pattern will take hold. Daily chances for scattered showers and storms are expected from Sunday through at least Tuesday. While each day may feature periods of dry weather, the overall pattern will be conducive to afternoon and evening thunderstorms. High temperatures will trend downward slightly, with highs generally ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Residents should stay weather-aware through the end of the week and into the weekend, especially if planning any outdoor activities, as timing and coverage of storms will vary day to day.