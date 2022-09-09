Maryland Weather: Plenty of sunshine on the first Purple Friday of the season

BALTIMORE-- Starting off our first Purple Friday of the season with cool and crisp fall like air.

Highs will reach the mid 80s and later dwindle down into the low 60's as the sun sets.

Be sure to soak up all the sunshine today because the weekend will gradually become less bright.

We start Saturday with bright blue skies but clouds will move in as the day goes on.

By Sunday, the chances for wet weather increase and will stay through the middle of the work week.