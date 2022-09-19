Maryland Weather: Plenty of sunshine to kick off the week

BALTIMORE-- Calmly kicking off the new workweek with temps in the low 60's.

Monday will have plenty of sunshine, highs reaching to 88. Later in the afternoon spotty clouds move in bringing in the slightest chance for a light shower. As the sun sets, temps wind down into the high 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday maintain the pattern of sunshine and doses of clouds throughout the days. Temps will top off in the mid to high 80s and lows settle between the high 60s and mid 70's.

Thursday marks the official start but temps may not follow suit until Friday when temperature highs only reach to the low 70s.

The weekend is looking to be comfortably warm with a mix of sun and clouds.