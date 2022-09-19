Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Plenty of sunshine to kick off the week

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live
snapshot-9.jpg

BALTIMORE-- Calmly kicking off the new workweek with temps in the low 60's.

Monday will have plenty of sunshine, highs reaching to 88. Later in the afternoon spotty clouds move in bringing in the slightest chance for a light shower.  As the sun sets, temps wind down into the high 60s.

snapshot-8.jpg

Tuesday and Wednesday maintain the pattern of sunshine and doses of clouds throughout the days. Temps will top off in the mid to high 80s and lows settle between the high 60s and mid 70's.

Thursday marks the official start but temps may not follow suit until Friday when temperature highs only reach to the low 70s.

The weekend is looking to be comfortably warm with a mix of sun and clouds. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 19, 2022 / 6:31 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.