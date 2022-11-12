Maryland Weather: Pleasant start to a showery Saturday

BALTIMORE- Starting off the weekend off with sunny skies and pleasant temps in the high 60's; a great day to take the family out for some Fall Festivities.

Unfortunately, Saturday's warmth will not that long. A cold front is expected to sweep through the region, bringing northwest winds up to 25 mph, causing a drastic drop in temps as we approach the 40's and 50's overnight. There are also slight chances for showers by dinner time.

Sunshine returns Sunday but temps highs will be much cooler; peaking only to the high 40's.

Looking further ahead, our work week will start off quite frigid. Monday is looking to greet us with a friendly morning freeze. As the sun rises, conditions will remain dry and temps top out at 48.

Tuesday, be sure to have your rain gear packed and ready, showers expected to sprinkle their way through the region in the evening.

Wednesday those showers are expected to remain on the scene until the afternoon. Fortunately temp high are looking to climb their way back into the 50's, bringing a slight warm up to the region.