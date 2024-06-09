Pleasant and comfortable start to the week in Maryland before heat returns

BALTIMORE -- A pleasant, breezy and dry start to your work week. An isolated shower this afternoon is such a minor part of our Monday forecast... it only deserves honorable mention.

Expect a fresh breeze with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds. A few sprinkles and light showers are possible during the evening and night, especially south of Baltimore. These sprinkles and showers will be scattered and light, so don't cancel any plans. Today's highs top out around 80 degrees.

Tuesday will be another beautiful day. Morning temperatures will start in the 50s, but climb into the upper 70s. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Warmer weather begins on Wednesday with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs will warm into the middle 80s. High temperatures along and near Chesapeake Bay will be slightly cooler with a Bay breeze.

Thursday and Friday are the hottest days of this upcoming forecast. With plenty of sunshine, highs climb to near 90 on Thursday and the middle 90s on Friday. While it will be hot, it won't be exceptionally humid, so the heat won't be unbearable. A cold front will cross the area Friday evening and night with a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms possible.

An early look at Father's Day weekend features sunshine and warm weather with highs in the middle to upper 80s. No rain is expected, so go ahead and make outdoor plans with dad!