Watch CBS News
Maryland News

Maryland Weather: Off-and-on showers this mild Monday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Monday morning forecast 01:23

BALTIMORE -- A gray, mild and damp start to Monday will continue into the night, but none of the rain in the Baltimore area is set to be particularly heavy. 

We're seeing mild temperatures with a high of 65 degrees along with off-and-on showers throughout the day. 

It will remain cloudy into Tuesday with temperature highs in the upper 60s. 

Afterward, on Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area with an additional chance for showers.

On Thursday, the skies will clear up. 

The temperatures will spike into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down to the mid-60s on Thursday after the front passes. 

Expect additional clouds to arrive on Friday and into next weekend with a chance of rain returning by next Sunday.

snapshot-2022-10-24t064341-020.jpg
CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 24, 2022 / 6:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.