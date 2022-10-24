Maryland Weather: Off-and-on showers this mild Monday
BALTIMORE -- A gray, mild and damp start to Monday will continue into the night, but none of the rain in the Baltimore area is set to be particularly heavy.
We're seeing mild temperatures with a high of 65 degrees along with off-and-on showers throughout the day.
It will remain cloudy into Tuesday with temperature highs in the upper 60s.
Afterward, on Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area with an additional chance for showers.
On Thursday, the skies will clear up.
The temperatures will spike into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down to the mid-60s on Thursday after the front passes.
Expect additional clouds to arrive on Friday and into next weekend with a chance of rain returning by next Sunday.
