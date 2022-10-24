Maryland Weather: Off-and-on showers this mild Monday

BALTIMORE -- A gray, mild and damp start to Monday will continue into the night, but none of the rain in the Baltimore area is set to be particularly heavy.

We're seeing mild temperatures with a high of 65 degrees along with off-and-on showers throughout the day.

#WJZFirstAlert

Oh my! It's a mild start to our Monday! Normal morning temps this time of year are in the low 40s. We'll top out in the mid 60s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain.#WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/B1h77ckmx8 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 24, 2022

It will remain cloudy into Tuesday with temperature highs in the upper 60s.

Afterward, on Wednesday, a cold front will move through the area with an additional chance for showers.

On Thursday, the skies will clear up.

The temperatures will spike into the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday before cooling down to the mid-60s on Thursday after the front passes.

Expect additional clouds to arrive on Friday and into next weekend with a chance of rain returning by next Sunday.