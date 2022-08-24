Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Mostly sunny, pleasant Wednesday

BALTIMORE --  The Baltimore region is in for a pleasant and mostly sunny Wednesday. 

We'll be rain free with low humidity, so leave the umbrella at home, but grab your sunglasses.

The high will be around 90 degrees, with low humidity. 

Thursday will look similar with a toasty high of 92 degrees. 

The chance for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Friday afternoon and through Saturday. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 7:16 AM

