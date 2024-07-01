Comfortable tonight & Tuesday; more humidity for late week

BALTIMORE-- In the wake of this weekends, high heat and humidity and scattered storms, a cold front has brought refreshing change to the area. Temperatures overnight will drop into the 50s and 60s under clear skies. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid and upper 80s with continued low humidity.

Changes are expected Wednesday as winds become more easterly sending humidity back up just in time for the 4th. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures Wednesday night will not be as cool as higher humidity and clouds will keep temperatures warmer.

A front will drop into the region for the 4th bringing chances for scattered storms. It is still too early to say if the fireworks will be affected, but plan on chances for showers and storms Thursday evening. The front will hang around the area through the end of the week and into the weekend, keeping storm chances around. More areas will receive beneficial rainfall, but the weekend will not be a washout.

High temperatures will reach the 90s with lows in the 70s from Friday into the weekend.