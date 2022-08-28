Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Heat and humidity are here to stay Sunday

By Marty Bass

/ CBS Baltimore

Marty Bass Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast
Marty Bass Has Your Updated Sunday Forecast 01:31

Hi Everyone!

  This day, unlike yesterday, started humid and will remain so all day long. This day not unlike yesterday will see a thermometer high in the low 90's that will feel like the med upper 90's. And finally not unlike yesterday today  will feature a chance of pop up thunderstorms, not exclusively, but mostly on the Eastern Shore and the DelMarVa.

7-day-828.jpg

  The overall weather pattern has not changed since we last "spoke" yesterday. Hotter and more humid conditions will be with us tomorrow and then again Tuesday. Later Tuesday we are still expecting a strong cold front to march into the Mid-Atlantic with the possibility of thunderstorms and heavy rain. It still appears that Wednesday will be a more comfortable day but the big relief will not visit us until Thursday. That is when the daytime high will drop back into the mid 80's, with pretty low humidity.

  The bottom line is this, we just need to slug through another "heat wave" and then we will get rewarded.

  SUNDAY FUNDAY is here. Make it a safe one, and enjoy.

     Marty B!

Marty Bass

Baltimoreans rise and shine with the dynamic morning duo of Marty Bass and Linh Bui. Some viewers may even skip their morning cups of java as long as they get their fix of Marty in the morning. Known for his unique take on everyday events, Marty also preps area residents to handle the day's weather with his series of early morning and noon weather reports.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 10:01 AM

