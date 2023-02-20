First Alert Forecast: Near-record highs possible Thursday

BALTIMORE - It's turning out to be a warm start to the week with unseasonably mild temperatures.

Tonight, skies will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s across the area. A few scattered showers will move into the region around midnight but

should move out before sunrise.

NEAR RECORD HEAT EXPECTED THURSDAY: Temperatures will skyrocket in the wake of a warm front that will pass through the region Wednesday. By Thursday some areas could approach 80° across parts of Maryland. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/mptHjWsPm0 — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 20, 2023

Highs Tuesday will reach the low 60s, ahead of a cold front that will bring more clouds to the area throughout the day and a slight chance for a few showers.

Cooler weather will return temporarily Tuesday night and Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Expect a few showers overnight under mostly cloudy skies with mild overnight temperatures in the low to mid 40s. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/C9I4GsA4ew — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) February 20, 2023

Chances for rain will return to the area on Wednesday as a warm front lifts through the region. Highs will reach the 40s.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday when temperatures will reach near-record levels across the area.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s are possible with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

These temperatures will be 30 degrees above average.

Cooler weather will return Friday with more rain chances expected for the weekend, especially on Sunday. It will be colder Saturday with highs in the 30s and 40s with a rebound back to the upper 50s by Sunday.