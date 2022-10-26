Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Fog prompts Alert Day Wednesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Dense fog in some areas Wednesday morning that has snarled traffic and, in some places, delayed school, has prompted an Alert Day.

The worst of the fog is on the Eastern Shore and in Carroll County, where visibility in the fog is zero in some areas. Kent and Queen Anne's Counties public schools are under a 90-minute delay because of the fog.

The fog mixes out mid-morning, but we're stuck with all the clouds. It's another mild day this week with temperatures topping out close to the 70s. 

Sunshine is in store for Thursday with a high of 66. Friday and Saturday are partly cloudy 

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 6:56 AM

