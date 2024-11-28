Maryland Weather: Dry, blustery, & chilly rest of Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE -- The rain from overnight and this morning has ended. A blustery chill will be the big story for the rest of today.

Our WJZ First Alert Weather Team has discontinued the Alert Day for rainy and messy weather as this morning's storm is pushing offshore. Most neighborhoods picked up between 0.33" and 0.75" of beneficial rain. The highest rainfall totals were located across northern and northeastern Maryland.

THANKFUL FOR OVERNIGHT & AM RAIN: While not a drought buster, we're desperate. Our part of Maryland picked up between 0.33" - 0.75" w/ most averaging around 0.50". May see passing spritz / shower on Black Friday. We don't have any measurable rain in fcst for next 7+ days! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/5qxb5DTNOl — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) November 28, 2024

For this afternoon, gusty winds will help dry roads and sidewalks. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be common throughout the afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will stay close to 50° through early evening, but with the gusty winds increasing, feels like temperatures will drop into the 30s & 40s.

Expect clear, cold, and breezy weather tonight. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 30s with wind-chills in the 20s.

Black Friday will be blustery and chilly. Morning sunshine will give way to building clouds. A brief passing shower or sprinkle is possible, but most neighborhoods remain dry. Winds will gust 30 to 35 mph with highs topping out in the upper 40s. A powerful cold front will cross the area Friday night delivering us our first arctic blast of the season.

The upcoming weekend will be bright and blustery with biting cold temperatures. Despite sunshine both days, gusty winds will create numbing wind-chills in the teens and 20s most of the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will have high temperatures in the upper 30s, which is typical for the middle of winter.

If you're headed to the Ravens tailgating and/or game Sunday afternoon at M & T Bank Stadium, you'll need to be wearing many layers of clothes to keep warm. In addition to wearing several layers, you'll want to be wearing your winter coat, gloves, hat, earmuffs, and have some lip balm with you. Despite temperatures being in the upper 30s for kickoff at 4:25 PM, the wind-chill will stay in the 20s throughout the game.

An unusual winter-like cold pattern continues next week with highs in the 30s to near 40° with lows down into the upper teens and lower 20s. The good news is that we don't see any winter weather to create problems on the roads next week.