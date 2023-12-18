Maryland Weather: Winds die down...turning chilly tonight

BALTIMORE -- A strong low pressure system currently off the Delmarva Peninsula is moving north along the Atlantic coast. This morning, the main rain and snow associated with it have moved east of the area, followed by strong northwest winds.

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph occurred across the area this morning and will decrease slightly to 30-45 mph in the afternoon. A *WIND ADVISORY* is in effect until early this afternoon. for most of Maryland.

A strong upper-level storm system over the Great Lakes is moving toward our region, arriving by tonight. While we are not expecting wintry weather in the Baltimore Area, snow showers are expected to intensify through this evening across far western Maryland. By tonight, the snow there will become locally heavy as snow squalls develop.

A *WINTER STORM WARNING* is in effect for Garrett Co. With up to a foot of snow possible by Tuesday morning. Blowing snow is also expected as northwest winds gust over 50 mph at times.

Temperatures will gradually fall, with lows near freezing in the Baltimore Area and in the 20s to the teens in western Maryland. Wind chills in the mountains could fall well below zero overnight.

Looking ahead, Tuesday will be dry for most as the low pressure moves farther away. It will continue breezy and it will be chilly with highs around 40 degrees for the Baltimore Area.

Wednesday will bring dry conditions and sunshine, with highs in the 40s.

The rest of the week into the Christmas weekend looks quiet, with a broad area of high pressure dominating.

Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs in the 40s to low 50s and lows in the mid 20s to low 30s.The entire period is expected to be dry. C

At this time Christmas Day looks sunny & dry but clouds will increase by evening with a chance for showers returning Tuesday.