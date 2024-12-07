Maryland Weather: Sunny & Breezy Sunday, Rainy Start to Week

Cloudy conditions forecasted for tonight, expect breezy and warmer weather to return Sunday

Cloudy conditions forecasted for tonight, expect breezy and warmer weather to return Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A frontal system pushing through the Great Lakes region is producing intermittent cloud cover this weekend. As the upper level system pushes through, expect breezy and warmer conditions to return Sunday.

Behind that front, gulf moisture starts to push into the region. This will bring rain to Maryland for Monday through Wednesday. There will be a brief break Tuesday before the rain soaks us again Wednesday. Expect rain in the afternoon and evening Monday. There will be a break in the afternoon Tuesday, before a full day of rain on Wednesday.

We'll continue to monitor the timing and potential rainfall amounts in the coming days.

Behind the front Wednesday, temperatures drop off once again. Expect 20s overnight Wednesday into Thursday. The sun will return, but it will be a cold sun, with afternoon highs barely into the 40s Thursday. The colder air sticks with us through Saturday.