Maryland Weather: Seasonably bright this weekend

Rain possible early Friday followed by nice Maryland weekend

BALTIMORE -- After several days of above-average temperatures, fall weather returns as we head into the weekend.

It's a bit cooler to start the weekend as near average temperatures move in. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds today with high temperatures in the low 60s today. Be sure to have the heavy jacket ready tonight--it's the coldest in a while with lows dipping into the mid- to upper 30s.

A bit more sun around Sunday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. After a cool start Monday morning, temperatures are expected to warm up through Election Day.

No sign of rain early week with rising temperatures. On Monday, we can expect mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the mid to upper 60s. A warm front lifts through Monday night and keeps temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies and a stray sprinkle.

Election Day looks warm with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday might even see temperatures near 80 degrees ahead of another cold front.

Don't forget: Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, so remember to set your clocks back one hour at 2 a.m. on Sunday morning. Enjoy that extra hour of sleep!