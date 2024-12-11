Maryland Weather: Rain Ends Tonight as Colder Air Moves In

Rain and storms on Wednesday, then colder temps in Maryland

BALTIMORE --Rain that has soaked the area for much of the day will begin to taper off this evening as a cold front moves south of the region. Behind the front, temperatures will steadily fall after reaching highs in the lower 60s earlier in the day.

This evening, temperatures will drop through the 50s and 40s as skies gradually clear overnight. By Thursday morning, temperatures will settle into the lower 30s across the area, accompanied by a gusty northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills will make it feel like the mid-to-upper 20s at sunrise.

Chilly and Sunny Thursday

Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, with high temperatures recovering into the lower 40s during the afternoon. Winds will gradually diminish by Thursday night, allowing for colder overnight temperatures. Lows will drop into the low-to-mid 20s by Friday morning.

Mix of Sun and Clouds Friday and Saturday

Expect a mixture of clouds and sunshine on Friday, with high temperatures reaching the low 40s. Another chilly night is forecast for Friday night, with lows dipping into the mid-20s.

Saturday will bring a similar mix of sun and clouds, with increasing clouds by sunset. High temperatures will again reach the lower 40s. By Saturday night, skies will become mostly cloudy, and temperatures will hover near 30 degrees.

Rain Returns Late Sunday

Sunday will be cloudy, with rain chances returning by the afternoon and evening as a fast-moving storm system moves into the region. Rain will continue through Sunday night and gradually taper off Monday morning.

By Monday afternoon and evening, dry weather will return. High temperatures Monday will reach the low-to-mid 50s.

Midweek Weather and Another Storm System

A chance of showers will accompany the next storm system, arriving on Tuesday. Temperatures through midweek will remain at or slightly below average, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

The pattern stays active, with another storm system expected Thursday, bringing yet another chance for rain.