Maryland Weather: A few PM Storms then turning nice

BALTIMORE -- For the rest of this afternoon, skies will be partly cloudy across the area. It will be very warm and humid. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas along and east of I-95 for the potential of widely scattered to isolated severe storms this afternoon.

Any storms that develop will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall, which could lead to localized flash flooding. Additionally, gusty winds could result in isolated instances of wind damage. The storm threat is expected to gradually diminish after sunset.

High temperatures this afternoon will top out near 90 degrees, but cooler air will arrive overnight as a cold front moves through. Low temperatures will drop into the low 60s by Tuesday morning.

Much lower humidity and sunshine will dominate the weather on Tuesday and for the rest of the week. High temperatures on Tuesday afternoon will reach the mid to upper 70s. Low temperatures at night, beginning Tuesday and continuing through Thursday, will drop well into the 50s, providing a bit of a fall-like feel to the region.

High temperatures will be near 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, with low 80s expected on Friday. No rain is in the forecast from Tuesday through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will get a little warmer this weekend, with highs in the mid-80s on Saturday and upper 80s to near 90 degrees on Sunday.

Low temperatures at night will gradually warm into the low to mid-60s. Heat and humidity are expected to return early next week, with highs near 90 degrees starting Monday and continuing through midweek. The earliest rain chances may arrive late this weekend, but it looks like we're in for an extended stretch of dry weather across the region.