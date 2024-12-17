Maryland Weather: Rain returns Wednesday; Bitterly Cold Temps this weekend

BALTIMORE -- After seeing high temperatures near 60 degrees this afternoon, temperatures will tumble as we head into tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s across the area under mostly clear skies.

Expect mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with showers making their way back into the region by evening. Rain could arrive as early as the evening rush hour, but the best chances will likely occur after dark and into late Wednesday night.

As with the last two rounds of rain, most of it should be gone by early Thursday morning. This will be a very quick-moving system. High temperatures on Wednesday will top out in the lower 50s, with lows Wednesday night dipping into the mid-30s.

It will be cooler on Thursday, with highs in the mid-40s. Much colder air will begin filtering into the region to close out the week. Highs on Friday will top out around 40 degrees under partly to mostly cloudy skies and a small chance for a stray snow shower during the afternoon.

The real cold air, however, arrives this weekend as an Arctic air mass takes hold across much of the eastern U.S. Highs on Saturday will struggle to get out of the mid-30s. To add insult to injury, gusty northwest winds over 30 mph will send wind chills down into the lower 20s.

If you plan on attending the Ravens-Steelers game on Saturday, dress in layers. Wind chills throughout the game will likely remain in the low to mid-20s.

Temperatures will plummet Saturday night, with lows dipping to around 20 degrees. Some areas north and west of Baltimore could drop into the upper teens. Wind chills will fall into the single digits to near zero across the area.

Sunday will remain frigid, with afternoon highs struggling to reach 30 degrees. Wind chills will stay low into Sunday night. By Monday morning, many locations will see wind chills in the single digits and lower teens.

Highs on Monday afternoon won't improve much, with readings in the lower 30s. Monday night will bring another cold round, with lows in the upper teens and lower 20s.

A slight warm-up is expected Tuesday afternoon for Christmas Eve, with highs in the mid- to upper 30s. Skies will be overcast to mostly cloudy on Christmas Day, with slightly warmer temperatures. After starting off in the mid- to upper 20s, highs should reach the lower 40s during the afternoon.

An extended period of dry weather is expected through the end of next week after Christmas. As it stands now, there are no significant chances for precipitation for the rest of the year.

We will keep you updated.