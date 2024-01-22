Maryland Weather: Frigid morning but warm-up underway

First Alert Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Sunday evening forecast | January, 21, 2024

BALTIMORE -- Calm winds, clear skies, dry air, and snow cover left us with morning temperatures in the upper teens and low twenties.

Plenty of sunshine will send temperatures towards 40° this afternoon. That's not exactly mild but it's a step in the right direction.

Tonight will see lows in the 20s with light winds.

By Tuesday, clouds will make a comeback. Some light showers may pop up in the northwest part of the region during the day but most of the wet weather will stay over Pennsylvania.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with as an area of low pressure moves in our direction.

From Wednesday through Sunday, a series of disturbances will bring high rain chances to the area. High pressure over the western Atlantic will drive warmer temperatures up the eastern seaboard. While Wednesday will see temperatures in the 40s to low 50s, expect a rapid warm-up with highs in the low to mid-60s by Thursday and Friday.

BIG WARM UP IN STORE: We're headed towards 40° today and we don't stop there! Temps will soar into the mid 60s by the end of the work week! #FirstAlert #MDWX #Baltimore #WJZ pic.twitter.com/F9gbX2Xbfr — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 22, 2024

This period of unsettled weather will be mild with cloudy skies and daily rain chances, but not significant or persistent enough to cause a washout. The warmer weather will help melt the snow that's piled up in your yard.

A cold front will move through on Friday, followed by another front approaching late next weekend.

Temperatures will drop again by Sunday, with most areas seeing temperatures in the 40s and continued chances for showers.

Plan for this wet weather as you plan your purple ensembles for the AFC Championship game!