Maryland Weather: Chilly with more rain later today & tonight

BALTIMORE -- Cloudy, gray, & chilly weather will be around through mid-afternoon. More rain develops late afternoon into tonight.

Cloudy & Showery Monday

Round one of rain is pushing out of the area. In its wake, we have an overcast sky and patchy areas of drizzle. We will now enter a break from the rain through mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will stay stuck in the mid to upper 40s with abundant cloud cover and a northeast wind. You won't need an umbrella much of today until we get closer to this evening.

Showers will return late this afternoon will gel into a light to steady rain this evening and tonight. Patchy areas of fog are also possible, especially toward morning. Lows will dip into the middle 40s.

Early Fog to Sunshine & Milder Temperatures Tuesday

Any early patchy fog should burn off by mid-morning on Tuesday. You'll still want to budget yourself a little extra travel time. We'll see fog dissipate after 9 AM and see increasing amounts of sunshine. Tuesday is our unseasonably mild day of the week with highs in the lower 60s! If we see enough sunshine during the afternoon, some places may reach the middle 60s. Expect a west wind at 5 to 10 mph.

More Showers Wednesday

We'll see another round of showers turning into a light to steady rain starting Wednesday afternoon and continuing into Wednesday night. Temperatures will be mild enough to support all rain instead of snow and/or ice. Highs will top out in the lower 50s.

Quiet & Chilly Late Week

Thursday and Friday look like typical mid to late December days. We'll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 40s. Thursday will be the breezier and sunnier day with highs in the middle 40s and a northwest wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph. Friday we will see passing clouds and a possible sprinkle or flurry with highs in the lower 40s.

Weekend Arctic Blast

A cold blast is on the way for next weekend. There could even be a few flurries and scattered morning snow showers Saturday as the arctic front passes through the region. Then it's wind and very cold temperatures for the rest of Saturday. This extreme cold will impact the Ravens vs Steelers game at M & T Bank Stadium Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is at 4:30 PM. Wind-chills will be down into the lower 20s with a biting wind throughout the entire game.

Sunday will be even colder with highs in the upper 20s to near 30°. With winds out of the north-northwest at 10 to 20 mph will create wind-chills in the teens. We've tagged Sunday as a possible "First Alert Weather Day" for extreme cold. Stay tuned as next weekend approaches.