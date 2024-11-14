Maryland Weather: Gray and chilly, PM light rain develops

BALTIMORE -- Expect clouds to continue to thicken this morning. Light rain will develop after 3 PM today and continue tonight.

We are experiencing a cold morning across the area with clouds on the increase. The morning commute will be dry, but some areas may have some frost, especially across northeastern Maryland. In these areas, you may need to scrape your windshield early this morning.

We'll see clouds continue to thicken this morning. Through early afternoon cloudy and chilly weather will be the big story. For this afternoon, an area of low pressure will bring in a batch of light to steady rain after 3 PM. The best chance for light to steady rain will be for areas near and within the Beltway and points south. The light rain will develop from west to east after 3 PM today. The evening commute will likely be damp with slower than normal travel. Expect a chilly day with highs only reaching the lower 50s. Extreme northeastern Maryland may stay completely dry today and into this evening.

Light to steady rain will continue to pivot through the area tonight. Greatest rain chances will be in and around the Baltimore metro and points south. Rainfall amounts will range from near 0.50" in our southern zones to around 0.25" in Baltimore with very little measurable rainfall in extreme northeastern Maryland.

An early shower is possible Friday, mainly before 9 AM. Then expect breezy weather with increasing amounts of sunshine. Highs top out in the upper 50s.

The weekend looks fabulous! Saturday features the most sunshine with a gusty northwest wind and highs in the low to middle 60s. Sunday has increasing high clouds, which will lead to filtered sunshine. Highs Sunday afternoon reach the lower 60s. The early morning hours will be quite cold both days with temperatures in the 30s.

Milder weather returns for early next week with temperatures reaching near 70° on Monday. Our next chance of showers returns Wednesday, but an even better chance for rain next Thursday.