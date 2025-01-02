Maryland Weather: Continued Cold with snow chances ahead

BALTIMORE -- It's the second day of the new year, and January is certainly making its presence felt across the Mid-Atlantic. Temperatures will continue trending colder as we approach the upcoming weekend, with the potential for a significant winter storm on the horizon by Monday.

Overnight, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across the region. Temperatures will dip into the upper 20s by Friday morning.

Friday will bring mostly cloudy skies as an upper-level disturbance moves through the area. There is a chance for rain and snow showers in the afternoon, though no major disruptions are expected. Any snow accumulation will primarily occur on grassy surfaces, with totals reaching no more than a light coating of wet snow. High temperatures on Friday will top out near 40 degrees.

The storm system will exit by Friday evening, bringing clearing skies overnight. By Saturday morning, temperatures will drop into the mid-20s.

Blustery and cold conditions are expected on Saturday, prompting a WJZ First Alert Weather Day. Strong winds combined with cold temperatures will make it feel like the 20s, even as highs struggle to climb out of the lower 30s. Overnight lows on Saturday will dip near 20 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny but cold, with highs in the mid-30s. A strong storm system is forecast to develop to our west and approach the region by late Sunday. Clouds will increase Sunday night, with light snow likely developing after midnight.

The snow will intensify overnight, potentially causing significant travel issues for the Monday morning commute. While it's too early to provide specific snowfall totals, many locations could see over 3 to 4 inches of accumulation. Based on the latest storm track, the heaviest snow is expected across central and southern Maryland, where sleet and freezing rain may mix in over far southern areas.

Farther north, closer to the Pennsylvania border, snowfall totals are projected to be lighter but still impactful. With temperatures in the low to mid-20s during the event, accumulations are likely, making a plowable snow probable. Untreated roads will be slick and hazardous throughout Monday.

Snow will taper off from west to east during the day on Monday, with dry conditions returning by Monday night. However, the combination of very cold temperatures and refreezing will create slick road conditions into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will bring plenty of sunshine, but it will remain cold, with highs near 30 degrees. Overnight lows will dip into the teens. Highs on Wednesday will again reach near 30 degrees.

The coldest air of the season is expected to arrive late in the week. Highs on Thursday will struggle to get out of the mid-20s, with overnight lows dipping well into the teens Thursday and Friday. Subfreezing temperatures will persist through Friday night, keeping the region chilly into next weekend.