Maryland Weather: Blustery & seasonably cold into Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Expect blustery & cold weather through Thursday. Nice weather Friday & Saturday followed by a stronger Sunday storm.

Passing flurries, snow showers, and sprinkles have been pivoting across central & northern Maryland this morning. While no accumulation is expected on the roadways with ground temperatures safely above freezing, the flurries are quite festive as we approach the holidays. Many of these flurries and snow showers will come to an end before lunchtime. Then this afternoon turns out blustery & cold with a northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph. Windchills will stay in the 30s.

FEW AM FLURRIES & SPRINKLES: Flurries & snow showers are crossing northern & central Maryland this morning. This afternoon looks drier, blustery, and cold. Clouds & sun, but windchills in 30s. Another few flurries/snow showers possible Thur. AM in NE Maryland. Big warm-up Friday. pic.twitter.com/Y8Kgz1Otvb — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 6, 2023

Later tonight we'll see a clearing sky and colder temperatures. Expect lows to fall into the upper 20s & lower 30s. We can't rule out a few snow showers across extreme northeastern Maryland by early Thursday morning. Right now it's not a high chance, but it's also not zero.

TONIGHT WEATHER: We're looking at cold weather tonight with windchills in the 20s. Most of us should see a quiet night, but there could be some flurries or light snow showers across northeastern Maryland toward morning. We'll keep an eye out. Slim chance, but not nothing. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PRdP9ZVYcM — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 6, 2023

Thursday will see a mix of sunshine & clouds with high temperatures reaching the upper 40s. We'll see a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

We receive two nice days to enjoy later in the week and to start off the weekend. Friday and Saturday should feature plenty of sunshine with a milder feel during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the middle to upper 50s. The weather will stay dry during this stretch as well.

A potentially powerful storm system that will impact most of the central and eastern United States will approach our area Sunday. This will be a slow moving storm with the capability of delivering rain, a round of strong wind gusts, and potentially even a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts of up to 1", and locally higher totals are certainly possible Sunday evening into Sunday night. During this time, a round of strong winds is also possible between 50 and 60 mph.

As far as the severe thunderstorm potential Sunday, it appears the Lower Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland is where the atmosphere could become most favorable for severe storms late Sunday into early Sunday night. Right now, strong gusty winds, a few hours of heavy rain, and coastal flooding look to be the primary impacts from the storm. We'll also experience an unseasonably mild Sunday with highs in the 60s.

STORMY SUNDAY: We're looking at a potentially powerful storm Sunday that will bring gusty winds & rain to area. Strongest winds & heaviest rain look to take place Sunday afternoon & especially Sunday evening. We'll need to keep an eye out for strong winds. 1"+ rain possible! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/jMdvQQyM4J — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 6, 2023

Quiet and seasonably chilly weather will return next week.