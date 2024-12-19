Maryland Weather: Big Temperature Change Expected This Weekend

BALTIMORE -- A significant drop in temperatures is expected as we head into the weekend. The much-advertised Arctic blast is still on track to arrive Saturday. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued ALERT DAYS for Saturday, Sunday and Monday in anticipation of the bitter cold temperatures.

In the meantime, we'll close out the workweek on a colder and cloudier note. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly cloudy by Friday. Low temperatures tonight will dip into the lower 30s. Highs on Friday are expected to remain in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

An upper-level disturbance moving out of the Great Lakes will approach the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic by Friday afternoon and evening. This system could bring very light showers or a mix of light rain and flurries across the region during that time. Any precipitation will be minimal, with totals barely reaching a tenth of an inch.

Arctic Front Arrives Saturday

The Arctic cold front is set to move in Saturday morning, bringing gusty northwest winds in its wake. High temperatures Saturday, under partly cloudy skies, will struggle to reach the mid-30s. Wind chills will remain in the 20s, especially during the afternoon and evening.

The coldest conditions are expected Saturday night and Sunday night. By Sunday morning, wind chills will plunge into the single digits and teens. Actual low temperatures will bottom out around 20 degrees, with some of the typically colder spots dropping into the upper teens.

Highs on Sunday will stay in the 20s for most locations, though a few lucky areas could reach 30 degrees. Winds will be lighter Sunday into Sunday night, but temperatures will be even colder heading into Monday morning. Lows by Monday morning are expected to range between 10 and 15 degrees.

Gradual Warm-Up Begins Monday

The recovery begins Monday as high temperatures climb near freezing by the afternoon. Warmer weather is on tap for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and the start of Hanukkah.

Clouds will increase Tuesday ahead of a storm system that could bring a slight chance of rain by Tuesday evening and night. A slight chance for showers remains in the forecast for Christmas Day and the beginning of Hanukkah. Scattered showers may linger through Thursday.

High temperatures Tuesday will reach around 40 degrees, with slightly warmer conditions expected on Christmas Day. By Thursday and Friday, highs are forecast to reach the mid-40s.