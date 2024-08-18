Maryland Weather: Alert Day today for severe storms this afternoon

Potential of a few rounds of strong to severe storms continues through Sunday

BALTIMORE -- The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued an Alert Day today for possible strong to severe storms this afternoon.

It's a relatively quiet start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. We can expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies today. Perhaps a bit more sunshine coming through and after the lunchtime hour. Temperatures will quickly climb into the lower to middle 80s by early afternoon.

This afternoon looks to be an active severe weather day with a greater risk for severe storms during the afternoon and evening hours. After 2 PM scattered strong to severe storms will develop. It does look like east of I-95 could be the sweet spot for some stronger storms. These storms appear to be a bit more widespread than yesterday and will be capable of producing damaging winds and flash flooding. Please stay weather aware on Sunday and have a few ways to get warnings.

In addition, a Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the region through 8 p.m. tonight due to the impending storms.

Any severe storms should end before 10 PM Sunday. Sunday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

This slow-moving cold front will finally cross the area on Monday and could produce an isolated shower or thunderstorm tomorrow afternoon before making its final exit. Thankfully, the storms on Monday are not expected to be severe.

A refreshing and almost fall-like feel will arrive Tuesday and continue into Wednesday. We'll see a blend of clouds & sunshine. Afternoon highs will be below average in the middle to upper 70s. Early morning temperatures will be down into the 50s for most areas!

High pressure owns this forecast through the start of next weekend. This means sunshine continues Thursday through Saturday with a gradual warming trend. Highs on Thursday will top out near 80 and then highs will climb into the upper 80s by the start of next weekend. A return to a typical August feel!