Maryland Weather: Easy, Breezy Sunday

BALTIMORE--Sunday will simply be easy, breezy and beautiful with temp high climbing their way to the high 60's and north winds blow in. Clouds will increase throughout the day, bringing chances of evening showers as a cold front passes through the night.

Take advantage of these comfy conditions because looking toward the next days, Sunday is one of the only days that low will be in the 50's.

Wet weather looking to continue overnight into Monday, aiding the drop of temperatures in the coming days.

Tuesday will bring the state some of the coldest air of the season. Brace for the 30s and chances for frost going into next week.

Through the latter half of the week temps fluctuate in the 50's and slowly climb their way to the 60's to warm up of weekend.