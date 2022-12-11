Maryland Weather: Dreary drizzles for Sunday morning

BALTIMORE- A little milder for your Sunday morning, but not by much.

Temperatures are hovering int the 30s and 40s with a drizzle across the area.

Some sunshine is on the way for the afternoon hours, but it's got to break through this rain.

Expect partly sunny, but cold conditions. No sight of the 50s for this next stretch of days!

Not a wash for your Sunday.

Tonight lows drop into the 30s and 20s with clouds sticking close by.

Expect the 40s going into next week and the need for an umbrella!