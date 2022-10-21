Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Cozy temperatures for Purple Friday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- Friday temps sit cozily in the mid 60's with mostly clear skies creating a beautiful purple Friday to kick off the weekend.

Saturday clouds increase but good news, so do the temperatures, as they climb their way to 70. 

For Sunday's game day expect wet weather to come in to play as temps decrease, only reaching the mid 60's. 

Conditions dry back up  as we head into the new work week but clouds will stick around with temps topping out in the low 70's. 



