Maryland Weather: Cozy fall-like Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Overcasting clouds with light north east winds of 5 mph creating a very cozy fall like Sunday for the state of Maryland.

Scattered showers are still expected to pop up through the area in the afternoon; not severe enough to cancel plans but enough to keep your poncho or umbrella handy.

Thick clouds accompany the state through out the work week but temps are still expected to stay moderately warm; highs fluctuate in the low 70's.

Wednesday, the region gets more of a mix of sun and clouds. By Thursday temps begin to dip back down into the 60s, starting a trend that will cause temps to gradually decrease into the lower 60's by next weekend.

