Cooler and less humid across Maryland for Friday & the weekend

After days of steamy heat and storms, a refreshing change has arrived across the region. The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a much more comfortable air mass settling in for the start of August.

The storm threat has ended, and while a few light showers may linger overnight, the bigger story is the dramatic drop in temperatures and humidity. Lows tonight will fall into the 60s across central Maryland, with a noticeably crisper feel in the air.

On Friday, northerly winds will keep skies mostly cloudy through much of the day. Highs will only climb into the mid-70s—remarkably cool for early August. "You heard that right," we said on-air: 70s for highs on the first day of August!

Clouds will gradually break Friday night, setting the stage for an exceptionally pleasant weekend. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s and lower 60s areawide Friday night, and humidity will reach very comfortable levels—some of the lowest we've seen in weeks.

Saturday and Sunday are shaping up to be picture-perfect, with abundant sunshine and highs near 80 both days. Overnight lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s, making for great sleeping weather and a welcome break from the recent muggy nights.

The stretch of nice weather continues into early next week. Monday will be sunny with highs in the low 80s. A few more clouds return Tuesday, but it will still be dry and comfortable.

By Wednesday and Thursday, moisture begins to creep back into the region. A chance for showers returns midweek, but temperatures are expected to remain below average, with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

This stretch will be a breath of fresh air for Marylanders, and one of the nicest weather patterns we've had all summer. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for the latest updates as we track the next chance of rain later next week.