Maryland Weather: Cooldown, chance for showers on the first day of fall

BALTIMORE -- The first day of fall comes happens to come with a cool down, and it might be wet in some areas.

A cold front pushing across the state will bring us the chance of showers, and even a possible thunderstorm. The rain is expected before 2 p.m.

Temps will top out near 77, but it will be much chillier by Thursday night when we plummet into the low 50s.

Winds will pick up in the wake of the front and that will help things feel even chiller.

Friday is our first full day of Fall, and you will feel the crisp new season as you're out and about.

Temperatures will struggle to get out of the upper 60s despite abundant sunshine!

Saturday, we make our way into the low 70s with low 80s making a comeback on Sunday.