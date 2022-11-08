Maryland Weather: Cool, clear conditions for Election Day

BALTIMORE-- Kicking off Election Day cool, calm and collected with temps fluctuating in the 40's and 50's throughout Maryland.

After reaching a record high of 81 yesterday, Today will be much cooler; temps peak in the low 60's and lows rest in the high 30's.

Wednesday the cool down continues, highs reach the high 50's combined with partly cloudy skies.

Cloud coverage looking to increase Thursday while temps climb to the mid 60's.

Wet weather glides it's way into our Veterans' Day, Friday. Expect conditions to be muggy as temps top out at 68.

Saturday begins scattered morning showers but conditions are expected to clear out by the early afternoon. Sunday conditions shaping up to be much cooler, highs may only reach 49.

Maryland steps into the next work with more crisp temps in the high 40's and mostly clear skies.