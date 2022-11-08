Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: Cool, clear conditions for Election Day

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live
snapshot-51.jpg

BALTIMORE-- Kicking off Election Day cool, calm and collected with temps fluctuating in the 40's and 50's throughout Maryland. 

After reaching a record high of 81 yesterday, Today will be much cooler; temps peak in the low 60's and lows rest in the high 30's.

snapshot-50.jpg

Wednesday the cool down continues, highs reach the high 50's combined with partly cloudy skies.

Cloud coverage looking to increase Thursday while temps climb to the mid 60's.

Wet weather glides it's way into our Veterans' Day, Friday. Expect conditions to be muggy as temps top out at 68.

Saturday begins scattered morning showers but conditions are expected to clear out by the early afternoon. Sunday conditions shaping up to be much cooler, highs may only reach 49. 

Maryland steps into the next work with more crisp temps in the high 40's and mostly clear skies.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 6:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.