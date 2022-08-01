Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: No shortage of sunshine on the horizon, but cloudy for now

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Monday morning forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Monday morning forecast 03:02

BALTIMORE--  Monday greets us with cloudy skies, but sunshine is just over the horizon.

Today's temps will start off in the low 70's and with the help of humidity, they will climb to the mids 80's.

7-day-81.png

For the rest of the work week, expect a new heat wave.  Temperatures will fluctuate in the low to mid 90s, but may feel like triple digits because of the high humidity levels. 

Enjoy all the sunshine you can, because by Friday, scattered storms become a concern for the weekend!

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 7:17 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.