Maryland Weather: No shortage of sunshine on the horizon, but cloudy for now
BALTIMORE-- Monday greets us with cloudy skies, but sunshine is just over the horizon.
Today's temps will start off in the low 70's and with the help of humidity, they will climb to the mids 80's.
For the rest of the work week, expect a new heat wave. Temperatures will fluctuate in the low to mid 90s, but may feel like triple digits because of the high humidity levels.
Enjoy all the sunshine you can, because by Friday, scattered storms become a concern for the weekend!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.