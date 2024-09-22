Maryland Weather: Showers Monday afternoon, coastal flood warning

BALTIMORE -- Patchy drizzle tonight. Another round of showers returns Monday afternoon. Coastal flood warning for parts of area.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING: Continues for Anne Arundel county through 5 AM Tuesday. MODERATE flooding continues at the times of high tide. Coastal flooding may continue through the middle part of this week.

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING: Continues for Anne Arundel county through 5 AM Tuesday. MODERATE flooding continues at high tide. This water is fairly deep and disruptive, especially the Annapolis area. Please don't drive through flooded roads & avoid parking in vulnerable spots. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/oh9wtDQ2kf — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) September 22, 2024

Easterly winds are bringing in clouds and cooler air behind the cold front that crossed our area very early this morning. Expect a mainly overcast sky through tonight with temperatures falling into the lower 60s. Patchy areas of mist & drizzle are possible, especially late.

Monday looks mostly cloudy and cool. Highs will top out in the lower 70s. There will be some scattered showers developing during the afternoon and evening hours, so make sure to pack an umbrella.

On & off rain chances continue through most of this week along with an abundance of clouds. While none of the days look like a washout, the best shot for some steadier rain, possibly some thunderstorms would be later Wednesday into Thursday morning. Another front may bring us an additional round of showers Friday.

Temperatures this week start off cool, but warm into the lower 80s Thursday and Friday.

We'll need to keep our eyes on a developing tropical system across the Gulf Coast this week. The future path of this storm will determine any possible impacts to Maryland. Stay tuned.