Maryland weather: Clouds roll in Wednesday afternoon ahead of Thursday's rain

BALTIMORE - Your Wednesday will start off bright and cool, but clouds will roll in by the afternoon.

Temperatures will start off around 49 degrees, and will top out in the low 70s this afternoon.

Bright sunny skies will turn into mostly cloudy skies later on.

#WJZFirstAlert

Sunny on the way to school but quite cloudy on the way home! Temps will top out in the low 70s this afternoon. Make sure your kids have a jacket or sweatshirt for the morning.#WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/3IjRyMUg9D — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 12, 2022

We are tracking rain on Thursday, starting after midnight. There is a marginal risk of severe storms, which means of the storms we are expecting, an isolated storm could become severe. Some areas in the WJZ viewing area will get damaging winds and heavy downpours.

We have this warm front lifting to the north with a high pressure spinning off shore. That will bring in a cold front and change things up for us.

There is a chance of a spotty shower tonight, but for the bulk of us, the first major round of rain will start in the morning and be off and on throughout Thursday. The line of severe storms we are tracking won't move through until the afternoon and continue into the evening.

The sun returns on Purple Friday with highs in the mid-60s, and it will be sunny and clear with highs around 65 on Saturday.