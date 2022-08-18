Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Clear skies & comfortable temperatures

By Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara has your Thursday morning forecast
BALTIMORE -- It's shaping up to be a lovely Thursday here in Maryland.

After waking up to clear blue skies, we're looking at more sunshine throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb to about 86 degrees this afternoon, and it will feel that way too.

"It has that nice, refreshing feel. It's that lack of humidity, so it almost feels a tad crisp out there," First Alert Meteorologist Meg McNamara says.

As we look ahead to the afternoon and evening, nothing is popping up on the radar.

That means you'll enjoy temperatures in the upper 60s as we wind down later tonight.

As for Friday, we're looking at slightly warmer weather with plenty of sunshine.

We'll have a mixture of sunshine and clouds with afternoon temperatures in the 80s.

In other words, it will be a perfect day to hit the beach or spend some time outdoors.

Saturday, on the other hand, looks soggy with cloudy skies, wet weather and 70-degree temps.

Expect showers on Sunday morning, but the rest of the day will cooperate with your plans.

August 18, 2022

