Maryland Weather: Chilly, crisp Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds

BALTIMORE- The weather pattern for your weekend is holding on strong.

Sunshine persists through the afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 30s lower 40s across the state. Some clouds will be thrown into the mix throughout the day, but it looks like we maintain the dry status for another day.

A drop in temperatures tonight into the 30s and 20s, but this will be considered warm compared to next week!

We are in a calm, but cold set-up for the rest of the weekend with the cooler end of the 40s expected. No real talk of rain going into next week, but a wintry mix is looking possible.

A cold snap is on its way… the timely arrival expected near the solstice.