Maryland Weather: Breezy, brisk Sunday

BALTIMORE-- Sunday is surely setting the tone for the chilly week ahead. 

Today the state begins with temps in the mid 40's, and for most of us, that is as warm as it may get. Sunshine is expected across the board, despite the brisk winds preventing us to feel the Sun's warmth. 

There is a freeze warning in place overnight into tomorrow morning, due to temps resting in the low 30's.

 By tomorrow, Maryland get a couple degrees warmer, highs are expected to almost reach  50.

Wednesday, despite a few morning showers, it's looking to be the star of the forecast, bringing the region the warmest temps of the work week and finally reaching 50.

Thursday will be mostly sunny but temp highs dwindle back down to the high 40's.

Clouds roll back in Friday, bringing the chances for a few evening showersi

