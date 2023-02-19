First Alert Forecast: Warm start to the week

Abigail Degler Has Your Updated Sunday First Alert Forecast

BALTIMORE -- Temperatures for the first part of this week will be warmer with highs in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight through Tuesday. Low temperatures tonight will be warmer falling into the 40s for most areas.

Another cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Wednesday. A few scattered showers will be possible Tuesday but

rain chances will be much higher on Wednesday with the approach of a warm front. This warm front will bring near record high

temperatures in its wake on Thursday. We'll go from the 40s and 50s for highs Wednesday to parts of Southern Maryland approaching

80° on Thursday afternoon! I am expecting highs in the low to mid 70s for Baltimore.

Colder weather returns for later this week with highs back in the 50s Friday and lows in the 20s and 30s by Saturday morning. Another

disturbance will bring chances for rain, possibly mixed with snow on Saturday. The rollercoaster ride in temperatures will continue

into Sunday with highs back close to 60° under mostly cloudy skies.