Maryland Weather: Pleasant stretch then weekend coastal storm

BALTIMORE-- We have a beautiful fall-like weather through Friday. While we enjoy the comfortable and calm days, we are tracking a weekend coastal storm that will bring heavy rain & gusty winds.

Expect abundant sunshine, comfortable temperatures, and low humidity levels. The early morning and evening hours will be on the cool side, so you may need a light jacket or sweater. Daytime temperatures will be super comfortable each afternoon with highs near 80.

Friday will be our last decent weather day for several days with sunshine giving way to clouds along with an increasing breeze. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 70s.

A coastal storm will impact our weather Friday night through the upcoming weekend. This storm has the potential to bring rain, possibly heavy at times, wind, and coastal flooding to shoreline communities

We're currently monitoring a developing system off the southeastern coast of the United States. This storm may obtain some tropical characteristics, but regardless of this, it will move north Friday night into Saturday bringing periods of windswept rain and gusty winds to much of our area.

The exact track and strength of the storm will determine who, where, and when gets the heaviest rain and strongest winds. Right now it appears the coast will receive the heaviest rain totals of 2-4". Areas in and around Baltimore look to receive 1-2" of rain with locally higher amounts. These values are subject to change, so keep checking back for updated forecasts throughout the week.

The weekend day with the greatest and most widespread weather impacts appears to be Saturday. This is when we will have the stronger winds and heaviest rain. Sunday will still be damp, but the rain looks more showery and less heavy.

The greatest storm impacts will be felt along the Maryland and Delaware beaches where winds may gust over 40 MPH Friday night through Saturday. In addition to strong winds, coastal flooding will be possible at high tide. Significant beach erosion is also possible along with dangerous rip currents during the entire weekend. The worst of the strong winds and heavy rain will take place Saturday.

We'll see improving weather as we begin next week!