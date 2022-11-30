Weather Alert Day: Widespread rain, strong winds Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Rain will become more scattered by late morning as we await the arrival of a strong cold front that will move through the area this afternoon.

A thin line of showers is now developing along the front, and this area of rain will pass through the region this afternoon. Winds will increase across the area this morning, with gusts out of the south exceeding 30 mph at times.

#WJZFirstAlert

Rain and strong winds will be in play for the morning and afternoon on this #WJZAlertDay. Then the cold air arrives! Evening temps will be in the 40s with overnight temps in the upper 20s and low 30s. pic.twitter.com/GPhv4AHQ6S — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 30, 2022

The line of showers will move through the area before the evening rush hour followed by rapid clearing. Winds will abruptly shift out of the northwest and gust 30-40 mph through tonight. Some gusts could reach 50 mph in northern portions of the area closest to the Pennsylvania State line.

Make sure that loose outdoor objects are secured with the expected increase in winds later today into tonight. Along with the wind shift, much colder air will move in.

#WJZFirstAlert

Winds are a factor on this #WJZAlertDay. Wind Advisory for Garrett and far western Allegany County from 8am today until 4am Thursday. West winds 20-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected. pic.twitter.com/MPTnO641cc — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) November 30, 2022

Temps will drop well into the 30s by Thursday morning. Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the 40s Thursday afternoon. The coldest weather of the week will arrive Thursday night with widespread low to mid 20s expected.

It will be a bit warmer on Friday with highs near 50. Clouds will move back in just in time for the weekend with a chance for rain on Saturday with another cold front, followed by dry weather on Sunday.

The cold front will begin lifting back north as a warm front by Monday, and this will bring a return to cloudy skies and chances for rain for both Monday and Tuesday.