Maryland Weather: Alert Day for heavy rain, flash flood watch in effect
BALTIMORE --- Tuesday is an Alert Day as most counties in the Baltimore region are under a Flood Watch until Tuesday at 2 p.m.
The National Weather Service issued the watch, which goes into effect at 4 a.m., for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick and Prince George's counties, as well as Baltimore City.
Some areas around the city could see between 1 1/2-3 inches of rain, most of which is expected before 3 p.m.
We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon, some of which could produce heavy rain.
The high will be near 82 Tuesday and it will remain cloudy. There's a chance for showers Wednesday, and it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80.
