Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Maryland Weather: Alert Day for heavy rain, flash flood watch in effect

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Alert Day Tuesday forecast
Meteorologist Tim Williams has your Alert Day Tuesday forecast 02:07

BALTIMORE --- Tuesday is an Alert Day as most counties in the Baltimore region are under a Flood Watch until Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The National Weather Service issued the watch, which goes into effect at 4 a.m., for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick and Prince George's counties, as well as Baltimore City. 

Some areas around the city could see between 1 1/2-3 inches of rain, most of which is expected before 3 p.m.  

We could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms late afternoon, some of which could produce heavy rain. 

The high will be near 82 Tuesday and it will remain cloudy. There's a chance for showers Wednesday, and it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 80. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 6, 2022 / 4:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.