Maryland Weather: A wet, gray Thursday with chances of afternoon storms

BALTIMORE-- Waking up to off and on showers Thursday morning with temps already in the high 50's to low 60's.

Today will be wet humid and gray, temps topping out right at 70.

After a few cloudy gray days, sunshine finally returns Friday, brightening the start to our weekend!

Saturday, sunshine remains on the scene and we stay in the low 70's!

Clouds roll back in bring chances of a few late showers on game day, Sunday.

Monday we start are looking to start the day off with wet weather as temps begin to dip back down to the low 60's.

After the cold front pushes through we get back to breezy and cooler conditions where temps may only reach to the low 50's.