Maryland Weather: A truly chilly Tuesday
BALTIMORE -- You might want to bundle up a little more this morning due to a truly chilly start to Tuesday, without much of a warmup in sight.
The day starts out in the high 40s, and we'll only top out in the mid-50s this afternoon, says meteorologist Meg Mcnamara.
A freeze alert is in place in parts of Western Maryland in Garrett and Allegany counties. To the east, a frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Kent, Queen Anne's & Caroline counties.
