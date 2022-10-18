Watch CBS News
Weather

Maryland Weather: A truly chilly Tuesday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- You might want to bundle up a little more this morning due to a truly chilly start to Tuesday, without much of a warmup in sight. 

The day starts out in the high 40s, and we'll only top out in the mid-50s this afternoon, says meteorologist Meg Mcnamara. 

A freeze alert is in place in parts of Western Maryland in Garrett and Allegany counties. To the east, a frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Kent, Queen Anne's & Caroline counties. 

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 6:18 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.