Maryland Weather: A truly chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- You might want to bundle up a little more this morning due to a truly chilly start to Tuesday, without much of a warmup in sight.

The day starts out in the high 40s, and we'll only top out in the mid-50s this afternoon, says meteorologist Meg Mcnamara.

Grab the coat before you head out! It's a chilly start to the day and we'll only top out in the mid 50s this afternoon! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/dfgilH4azM — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 18, 2022

A freeze alert is in place in parts of Western Maryland in Garrett and Allegany counties. To the east, a frost advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Kent, Queen Anne's & Caroline counties.

It's a chilly morning and we're looking ahead to even colder numbers tonight and tomorrow. Freeze Warning in effect through 10am for Garrett & Allegany Counties. Frost Advisory from midnight tonight to 9am Wednesday for Kent, Queen Anne's & Caroline County.#WJZ pic.twitter.com/mkOUmIiBU9 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) October 18, 2022